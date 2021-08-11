WaPo Trims But Can't Beat Rep. Nunes' Defamation Suit

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 11:28 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge refused Wednesday to toss California Rep. Devin Nunes' suit against the Washington Post over a November 2020 article that discussed the congressman, trimming a negligence claim but finding that although "the question is a close one," Nunes' defamation claim can proceed. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols ruled in his 18-page opinion that Nunes' allegations of defamation were sufficient to pass the pleading stage and defeat the Post's motion to dismiss. But given that the Post issued a correction and a retraction for the article Nunes claims is defamatory, the judge noted that the congressman will need to later...

