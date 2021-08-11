Amazon Used Jewish Stereotypes To Bias Jury: Israeli Co.

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 10:51 PM EDT) -- An Israeli kitchen technology startup says Amazon played on Jewish stereotypes to bias a Western District of Texas jury, resulting in a verdict of no infringement in its patent suit, according to its Wednesday motion for a judgment as a matter of law of infringement or a new trial. Freshub Inc. said that Amazon failed to rebut the evidence that its Alexa virtual assistant infringes three voice-technology patents, so the jury could only reach its verdict because the online retail giant's attorneys led them "away from the substantial evidence with unfair tactics, wholly irrelevant to the issue of infringement." Amazon's attorneys...

