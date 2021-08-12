Neustar Takes Colombia To Arbitration For Nix Of Domain Deal

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 2:38 PM EDT) -- U.S. data analytics company Neustar has taken the Colombian government to arbitration for not renewing its .co domain contract after "substantial" investments to make it the most credible alternative to the .com domain and also accused the country of giving its competitors proprietary information. In documents made public Wednesday by the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes, Neustar accused the Colombian government of violating the Trade Promotion Agreement with the U.S. In its December 2019 request for arbitration, Neustar said it bought out Arcelandia's shares in .co Internet and became the sole shareholder in 2014. According to Neustar, the Colombian...

