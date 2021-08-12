Dakota Access Protesters Say Excessive Force Suit Must Stay

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A group of Dakota Access pipeline protesters has urged a North Dakota federal judge to keep alive its proposed class action against Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier and several other police officials for allegedly using excessive force during a protest. Proposed lead plaintiff Vanessa Dundon and six others accuse the officers of violating their constitutional rights by using weapons such as rubber bullets, explosive tear gas grenades and water cannons to respond to their peaceful demonstration. The protesters wrote in their Wednesday opposition to the police's request for summary judgment that many "undisputed facts" cited by the police officials are contested,...

