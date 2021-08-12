Mass. Strip Club Inks $292K Deal To End Dancers' Wage Suit

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 1:40 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts strip club will pay $292,000 to settle a putative collective action alleging it misclassified dancers as independent contractors in order to withhold hourly and overtime pay, steal their tips and secure illegal kickbacks, the workers said Wednesday. According to a motion for preliminary settlement approval filed in Boston federal court, 12 former employees of King's Inn Premier Gentlemen's Club in Dartmouth, Massachusetts, will drop their Fair Labor Standards Act claims in exchange for the payout. If approved, the deal would bring an end to a proposed collective action accusing the club and its owner, Craig J. Cabral, of wrongly...

