Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mass. Strip Club Inks $292K Deal To End Dancers' Wage Suit

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 1:40 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts strip club will pay $292,000 to settle a putative collective action alleging it misclassified dancers as independent contractors in order to withhold hourly and overtime pay, steal their tips and secure illegal kickbacks, the workers said Wednesday.

According to a motion for preliminary settlement approval filed in Boston federal court, 12 former employees of King's Inn Premier Gentlemen's Club in Dartmouth, Massachusetts, will drop their Fair Labor Standards Act claims in exchange for the payout.

If approved, the deal would bring an end to a proposed collective action accusing the club and its owner, Craig J. Cabral, of wrongly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!