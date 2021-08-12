Unpaid Potter Anderson Cleared To Exit Ch. 11 Counsel Role

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 4:16 PM EDT) -- An unpaid Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP won release Thursday from its role as counsel to former insiders and sponsors of a hotel real estate investment trust that saw its luxury hospitality fleet tumble into a complex Chapter 11 in Delaware earlier this year. Judge Christopher S. Sontchi's decision during a teleconference hearing on EHT US1 LLC's case allows Potter Anderson to end its representation of Urban Commons LLC and Howard Wu and Taylor Woods, who remain under the cloud of a court referral for potential prosecution of federal fraud claims. Christopher Samis of Potter Anderson told the judge that Woods...

