9th Circ. Urged By Chubb Unit To Affirm COVID Coverage Win

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 2:42 PM EDT) -- A Chubb unit urged the Ninth Circuit to uphold dismissal of an advertising agency's COVID-19 coverage dispute, maintaining that the policy's civil authority provision is triggered only if government shutdown orders were issued in response to physical loss or damage near the policyholder's property. Federal Insurance Co. also told the appeals court in Wednesday's brief that Levy Ad Group Inc. and two affiliated organizations did not claim the shutdown orders prevented them from accessing their property. Levy's counsel took exception to that argument. "Of course the Levy companies were prevented from accessing their business premises by the acts of a civil...

