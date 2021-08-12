Blockchain-Focused SPAC Among 3 IPOs Totaling $400M

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 4:04 PM EDT) -- A special purpose acquisition company focused on acquiring a blockchain or insurance technology business was among three blank-check firms to go public Thursday, raising $400 million combined under guidance from six law firms. Oxbridge Acquisition Corp., advised by Foley & Lardner LLP, raised $100 million after selling 10 million units at $10 each. Its units began trading Thursday, along with debuts by two additional SPACs, one that raised $250 million and is seeking to acquire a health care technology company and another that raised $50 million and is looking to buy a consumer business with ties to Africa. SPACs, also known...

