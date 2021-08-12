FERC OKs Kinder Morgan Waiving $192M In Storm Penalties

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 5:22 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission said Kinder Morgan Inc. can waive $192 million in pipeline reliability penalties it imposed on natural gas shippers for supply issues during February's deadly winter storm, finding that the Houston-based energy company has the authority to decide when to impose fines. The order Wednesday approved Kinder Morgan's El Paso Natural Gas pipeline request seeking approval to skip collecting penalties from shippers that didn't comply with "operational flow orders" the pipelines issued under emergency conditions in mid-February, during the height of Winter Storm Uri, which brought deadly and costly blackouts to Texas and severely strained energy distribution...

