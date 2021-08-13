VA Must Face Construction Co. Claims Despite Naming Error

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 10:45 PM EDT) -- A panel of Civilian Board of Contract Appeals judges refused to dismiss consolidated appeals from a Massachusetts construction company related to work at a Rhode Island Veteran Affairs medical center, allowing the company to amend an "inadvertent misnomer" in its filings. In an Aug. 11 decision made public Thursday, board Judge Jerome M. Drummond wrote that contractors can correct a "mistakenly named" appellant, as long as doing so does not prejudice the contracting agency by denying it timely notice of the appeal. The contracting agency in the case, the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, had argued for dismissal because the contractor...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS