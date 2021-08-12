NY Inks $10M In Settlements Over Pole-Attachment Violations

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 5:54 PM EDT) -- The New York State Public Service Commission has accepted joint settlements with Rochester Gas & Electric Corp. and Frontier Telephone of Rochester Inc. totaling $10 million, resolving penalties the companies faced for failing to comply with the state's utility pole attachment rules. The settlement was announced Thursday and comes after a state investigation found that Frontier and RG&E had violated state safety standards by allowing non-conforming pole attachments to remain in place without remediation. The settlement consists of $5 million against RG&E to resolve the dispute, of which $2.5 million is suspended pending compliance with remediation metric, and $5 million against...

