Judge Rejects Lakers' Shot At COVID-19 Insurance Coverage

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 4:50 PM EDT) -- A federal judge handed the Los Angeles Lakers a defeat Wednesday when he dismissed their COVID-19 coverage suit against insurer Chubb, finding the team couldn't claim the virus caused physical damage to its arena. The Lakers had argued the virus' presence at the Staples center — as evinced by athletes who contracted it after paying there — constituted direct physical loss or damage to the property for which Chubb should have paid out up to $89.3 million in property damage coverage and $47.6 million for business-interruption losses. But U.S. District Judge Terry J. Hatter Jr. said in an order that the claims...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS