FCC Urged To Streamline Commercial Space Launch Rules

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 6:42 PM EDT) -- Members of the commercial space launch industry including SpaceX and Blue Origin told the Federal Communications Commission that in considering how to carve out dedicated spectrum for commercial launches, it should also simplify other rules governing launch approvals. In a filing to the FCC the coalition said they want the FCC "to consider rules that treat a single vehicle using a single system the same at all stages of operation." "Otherwise, rather than achieving the Commission's goals of streamlining the process, it risks making future operations even more cumbersome," the industry coalition wrote Wednesday. "The Commission should therefore consider including on-obit...

