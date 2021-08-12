Appeals Board Says Co. Released Claim Against Army Corps

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 8:19 PM EDT) -- The Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals has denied a construction company's appeal seeking additional costs on a $14.7 million Army Corps of Engineers contract, saying the company had released its claims as part of an earlier contract modification. That contract modification had barred all future claims by Odyssey International Inc. related to issues with the "micropile" foundation used to construct a facility at the Letterkenny Army Depot in Pennsylvania, and there was no material factual dispute over whether the Corps had misrepresented the modification, despite the company's claims to the contrary, the board said in a July 29 opinion released...

