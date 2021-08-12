Trump, House Panel To Appeal Subpoena Ruling To DC Circuit

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 3:47 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for former President Donald Trump and a U.S. House panel said Thursday that they will appeal to the D.C. Circuit a ruling allowing limited enforcement of the committee's subpoena to Trump's longtime accounting firm for financial documents. The attorneys said they would appeal U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta's Wednesday ruling that partly granted a request made by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform to enforce a subpoena for certain financial records held by Mazars USA LLP during Trump's time in office. The opposing parties notified the district court of their intentions with brief filings that did not offer reasons...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS