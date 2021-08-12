ICE Must Up COVID-19 Transparency After Detainee Death

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 7:13 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge ordered a Golden State immigration detention center to report to a court-appointed special master and opposing counsel any time a detainee who has previously tested positive for COVID-19 is put in the facility's infirmary, moved to a hospital, or dies. U.S. District Judge Terry J. Hatter Jr. accepted the recommendation of the special master and, in an order released publicly by the court on Wednesday, ordered U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to be more forthcoming about virus cases among Adelanto detention center detainees, following the March death of a detainee from COVID-19 complications. Judge Hatter also ordered the...

