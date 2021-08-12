Ex-DEA Agent Gets 13 Years For Perjury, Theft Convictions

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 5:55 PM EDT) -- A former U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration special agent was sentenced in Louisiana federal court Thursday to more than 13 years in prison for allegedly stealing from New Orleans detainees and lying to get an accused Houston drug supplier convicted. U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo sentenced Chad Allan Scott, 53, to 160 months in prison, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. Scott was convicted of nine criminal counts, including perjury, obstruction of justice and theft at two separate jury trials in August 2019 and June 2021. Prosecutors said Scott, who has since been fired from the DEA, convinced witnesses to give...

