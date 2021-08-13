Apartment Software Biz Seeks $14.6M Fees After $62M IP Win

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 4:01 PM EDT) -- ResMan LLC asked a Texas federal judge Thursday to award it $14.6 million in attorney fees and costs on top of a final judgment of $62.4 million that the apartment management software company won in a trade secrets dispute with a former customer. In March, ResMan won a trial against Karya Property Management and software developer Expedien after a jury found Karya gave Expedien unauthorized access to ResMan's software platform in order to develop a rival product. After a nine-day trial, the jury originally handed the Texas-based company a $152 million verdict, with $32.29 million in compensatory damages and $120 million in punitive...

