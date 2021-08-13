Drug Benefit Managers Call Feds' Price Disclosure Rule Faulty

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 6:46 PM EDT) -- The trade group for businesses that negotiate drug prices for health insurers has stepped up its fight over Trump-era price transparency rules, urging a D.C. federal judge to nix the mandates as regulatory overreach. The Pharmaceutical Care Management Association, or PCMA, sued the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and several other agencies Thursday in district court, saying last fall's rule, coupled with another affecting drug rebates, threatens to raise prices by allowing drugmakers to "tacitly collude." PCMA filed suit on behalf of pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs, companies that act as middlemen between insurers and drug manufacturers to secure...

