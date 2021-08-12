Live Nation Sued In Ill. Over Concertgoer's 'Knotfest' Death

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 7:56 PM EDT) -- Live Nation has been hit with wrongful death and other Illinois state court claims by a man alleging his father died during a concert by the band Slipknot because the entertainment giant failed to staff enough security and medical personnel for the crowded event. Illinois resident Richard Valadez Jr. claimed Tuesday that Live Nation Entertainment Inc. "put revenue and profits ahead of safety" when it knowingly staffed less security and medical personnel than it needed for the 2019 "Knotfest Roadshow" featuring Slipknot and other heavy metal bands. Valadez alleges that Live Nation's staffing deficiencies caused an undue delay in care to his...

