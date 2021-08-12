IBM Age-Bias Plaintiffs Fight On After Class-Action Ouster

Law360, New York (August 12, 2021, 6:40 PM EDT) -- About 30 former IBM workers who say they were subjected to age discrimination waded back into Manhattan federal court Thursday to challenge no-suit arbitration provisions that saw them booted from a proposed class action. During a telephone conference, U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman said he would try to handle all legal questions in follow-on cases brought by former IBM sales pro William Chastka and others whose arbitration provisions saw them removed from class litigation claiming the Armonk, New York, computing giant systematically purged older workers. "It will be more efficient to do it all at once," said Judge Furman, who may formally consolidate a...

