NY Convention Rules In Insurance Game, 9th Circ. Says

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 6:34 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has found that the owner and operator of a Houston townhome complex must arbitrate their insurance dispute over $5.7 million in flood damages caused by Hurricane Harvey, finding the policy's arbitration clause falls under the New York Convention, an international arbitration treaty.

After a de novo review, a three-judge panel on Thursday sided with Lloyd's of London underwriters and a claims administrator, finding the New York Convention overrides the McCarran-Ferguson Act, which empowers states to regulate the insurance sector. This marked a loss for Washington-based Roundhill I LP and CLMS Management Services LP, which had argued the federal...

