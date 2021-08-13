NY Convention Rules In Insurance Game, 9th Circ. Says

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 6:34 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has found that the owner and operator of a Houston townhome complex must arbitrate their insurance dispute over $5.7 million in flood damages caused by Hurricane Harvey, finding the policy's arbitration clause falls under the New York Convention, an international arbitration treaty. After a de novo review, a three-judge panel on Thursday sided with Lloyd's of London underwriters and a claims administrator, finding the New York Convention overrides the McCarran-Ferguson Act, which empowers states to regulate the insurance sector. This marked a loss for Washington-based Roundhill I LP and CLMS Management Services LP, which had argued the federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS