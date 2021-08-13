Blackbaud Can't Ditch Calif. Privacy Claim In Data Breach Suit

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 10:09 PM EDT) -- A South Carolina federal judge on Thursday axed several state consumer protection and breach reporting law claims from a consolidated putative class action accusing Blackbaud Inc. of failing to do enough to prevent a massive 2020 ransomware attack, while allowing allegations under California's novel Consumer Privacy Act to move forward. In a 33-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Julianna Michelle Childs decided Blackbaud's motion to dismiss seven of the dozens of statutory claims that 34 plaintiffs from 20 states have raised in a consolidated class action complaint that takes aim at the cloud computing provider's allegedly lax data security practices. The plaintiffs...

