Insurer Beats NJ Eateries' Suit For COVID-Related Coverage

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 10:03 PM EDT) -- A group of Jersey Shore restaurants aren't entitled to coverage of their losses related to the coronavirus outbreak because their insurance policies with a unit of The Hartford contain virus exclusions, a New Jersey federal judge ruled Thursday. U.S. District Judge Freda L. Wolfson dismissed, with prejudice, the suit from JRJ Hospitality Inc. and related plaintiffs, rejecting their argument that the provision in their policy with Twin City Fire Insurance Co. applies to the condition of their properties and not the effects of a pandemic outside their doors. "There is no textual limitation that indicates the exclusion applies only when one...

