Sanctuary Belize Receiver Seeks $2M From Bahamas Deal

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 9:43 PM EDT) -- A court-appointed receiver in litigation involving purported luxury development Sanctuary Belize, which the Federal Trade Commission says swindled American consumers in an offshore real estate scam, has filed suit in Maryland federal court claiming that it's owed nearly $2 million for an illegal property sale in the Bahamas. The Sanctuary Belize receiver, Robb Evans & Associates LLC, said in its complaint lodged Thursday that licensed Florida attorney Jorge Diaz-Cueto owes $881,245 while the Bahamas corporation he owns and controls, Bella Mar Estates Ltd., owes $1.07 million. According to the suit, individuals involved in the Sanctuary Belize project had sought land for...

