Quad Amputee Wins New Trial After Nurse-Juror's Misconduct

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 8:37 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court approved a new trial for a man who claims he lost his arms and legs because of a dermatologist's post-surgery negligence, finding that a medical professional in the jury tainted the proceedings. The three-judge panel on Thursday affirmed a lower court's decision to grant a new trial for Richard Wibbeler, who claims Nandan V. Kamath, a Vacaville-based dermatologist, failed to give him instructions on how to care for a wound that started the chain of events ending in the removal of his limbs. Justice Ioana Petrou, who wrote the opinion, said the lower court was correct in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS