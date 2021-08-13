Shipowners Can't Get Extra $1.4M In Vessel Detention Fight

Law360, London (August 13, 2021, 4:49 PM BST) -- The owner of a ship detained in Venezuela lost its bid Friday to add $1.4 million to the $24 million it can recover from the charterer, after a judge rejected its challenge to an arbitrator's decision to exclude the sum. High Court Judge Nigel Teare upheld an arbitrator's October decision to deduct from an award the costs Space Shipping Ltd. allegedly saved from not "dry docking," where a ship is brought to dry land for hull repair and maintenance. The credit was given against the shipowner's claims against ST Shipping and Transport PTE Ltd. for bareboat hire and expenses incurred as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS