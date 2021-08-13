Corporate Shuttle Co. Escapes Transpo Union's COBRA Suit

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 5:22 PM EDT) -- A Seattle federal court tossed a labor union's lawsuit against WeDriveU over the shuttle service's failure to inform laid-off workers they qualified for a temporary extension of their health care benefits, finding the union didn't have standing to sue. In Thursday's order dismissing the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act suit lodged by the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers transportation division's Local 161, U.S. District Judge Richard Jones determined the local relied on outdated case law in claiming a union could bring a COBRA suit. "The court cannot … bestow a plaintiff with statutory standing where none...

