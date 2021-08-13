Discovery Threatens Poland With Arbitration Over Media Law

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 7:48 PM EDT) -- Discovery Inc. has threatened to initiate arbitration against Poland after the country's parliament took steps on Wednesday to advance controversial legislation that would bar foreign ownership of media companies, a move critics say would weaken free media in the country. The New York-based company said on Thursday that it had issued a formal notice of dispute to the Polish government earlier in the day, adding that it intends to commence a claim for compensation under the bilateral investment treaty between the U.S. and Poland if the matter is not resolved. The treaty stipulates that the parties have six months from the...

