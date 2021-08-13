Saudi Heirs' Lawyer Faces Sanctions in $18B Award Fight

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 6:50 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has threatened sanctions against counsel for the heirs of a Saudi sheikh for allegedly fabricating a "highly suspicious" news article aimed at bolstering their case to enforce an $18 billion arbitral award against Chevron, after dismissing their appeal to revive the claim. The circuit court issued an order demanding that the lawyer representing the heirs, Edward Charles Chung of Chung Malhas & Mantel PLLC, explain why he shouldn't be sanctioned for asking the panel to take note of the purported article from "The Saudi Sun" — a publication that the panel's judges said they had been unable to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS