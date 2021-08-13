VW Investors Ask 2nd Circ. To Revive Car Conspiracy Suit

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 4:50 PM EDT) -- A pair of investors have asked the Second Circuit for another shot to prove their claims that Volkswagen colluded with Daimler and BMW to suppress competition by coordinating costs, supplies and vehicle technology, and that it's on the hook for U.S. securities law violations. Investors Wayne and Linda Mucha said in a Thursday brief that U.S. District Judge Dora L. Irizarry should've given them a chance to amend their proposed class action instead of just tossing it outright in May, saying they had new information concerning Volkswagen's violations of German and European competition laws. The Muchas alleged Volkswagen AG covered up...

