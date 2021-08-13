Fed. Circ. Tells Judge Albright To Rethink Dish Transfer Denial

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 7:30 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday instructed Western District of Texas Judge Alan Albright to reconsider his refusal to transfer a patent suit against Dish Network to Colorado, though one panel member expressed concern that the order creates a questionable form of "mandamus light." Though it identified what it said were flaws in Judge Albright's reasoning, the appeals court denied a mandamus petition filed in May by Dish seeking an order mandating transfer. Instead, the Federal Circuit suggested that the Texas judge would now rethink his previous ruling. "We do not view issuance of mandamus as needed here because we are confident...

