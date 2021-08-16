Jones Day Adds Former HSF Germany Disputes Head

Law360, London (August 16, 2021, 7:43 PM BST) -- Herbert Smith Freehills' former co-head of German disputes, Thomas Weimann, has joined Jones Day in Düsseldorf as a partner after a short spell as a solo practitioner. Weimann spent more than five years at HSF before leaving in March. His practice spans a wide range of litigation and arbitration work, with a special focus on high-value, construction-related disputes. He will join Jones Day's global disputes practice. Weimann has more than 30 years of experience concentrating on construction, infrastructure and technology disputes, Jones Day said in a statement. This has involved altercations over turnkey civil construction projects, power plants, sludge water plants,...

