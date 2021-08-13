Hunter Taubman Steers Tech-Focused SPAC's $100M Filing

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 6:33 PM EDT) -- Blank-check company TG Venture Acquisition Corp. on Friday filed a $100 million initial public offering that could be used to acquire a space technology or fintech business, advised by Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC and underwriters counsel Loeb & Loeb LLP. San Francisco-based TG Venture told regulators it plans to issue 10 million units at $10 each. Each unit would consist of one common share and one-half of a warrant, with each whole warrant allowing the holder to buy another share at $11.50 apiece. Blank-check companies, also called special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, are shells that raise money in...

