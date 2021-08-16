Toyota Sued Over 'Echo Defect' For Hands-Free Phone System

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 4:04 PM EDT) -- Toyota has been hit with a proposed class action claiming the hands-free phone system it uses in its vehicles has a defect that makes callers hear an echo of their own words, making phone conversations "impossible to maintain." Sharon Menzel, a Duval County, Florida, resident who owns a 2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid XLE, says in a complaint filed Friday the carmaker has known since at least 2007 that the hands-free phone system was defective but failed to notify consumers. Mentions of a potential echo appear in owner's manuals for Toyota vehicles as early as 2008. "Toyota has repeatedly been notified of...

