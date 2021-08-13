2nd Circ. Arbitral Award Ruling Signals Restrictive Approach

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 3:48 PM EDT) -- On June 22, in Gater Assets Ltd. v. AO Moldovagaz, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit reversed the lower court's renewal of a default judgment enforcing an arbitral award against a Moldovan state-owned entity and the Republic of Moldova.[1] The Second Circuit held that there was no jurisdiction over either defendant. The Second Circuit joined the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit in ruling that a state-owned entity that is neither acting as an agent for, nor an alter ego of, a foreign state enjoys the...

