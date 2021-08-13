Drivers Say VW, Porsche Can't Shake Emissions Cheat Suit

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Consumers have told a California federal judge that Volkswagen and Porsche can't use "scattershot" arguments to evade claims they manipulated emissions and fuel-economy tests for nearly 400,000 gas-powered Porsche vehicles to make them seem more environmentally friendly than they were. The consumers filed their opposition Thursday to a May dismissal bid from Volkswagen AG, its luxury line Porsche AG and Porsche Cars North America Inc., defending their standing to sue over the automakers' various "creative engineering" schemes that left consumers with Porsche vehicles that didn't meet emissions and fuel-economy performance standards. Not only did they overpay for the cars, the consumers...

