Mass. Au Pair Agency Must Face Claims It Underpaid Workers

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 6:25 PM EDT) -- An au pair agency will not be able to escape facing claims it underpaid a proposed class of child care workers, after a Massachusetts federal judge Friday rebuffed the company's argument that it is required to follow only federal labor laws. In her order, U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani denied Cultural Care's bid to dismiss a proposed class action lawsuit in which a group of foreign child care workers claimed the company violated state minimum wage laws when it hired them through a federal visa program. "The federal government has a strong interest in seeing that the au pair program is...

