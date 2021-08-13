Judge Cancels Avenatti's Defamation Suit Against Fox News

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 3:18 PM EDT) -- Fox News shook off a defamation lawsuit from embattled high-profile attorney Michael Avenatti Friday, with a Delaware federal judge saying news outlets can't be held liable for minor mistakes they make while reporting on public figures. Much of Fox's coverage of Avenatti's arrest related to domestic violence was either protected opinion or "substantially true," according to Third Circuit Judge Stephanos Bibas, who sat by designation. And Avenatti "is undoubtedly a public figure," meaning he must show Fox acted with actual malice, which he did not do. "Avenatti dislikes how Fox News covered his arrest. But he cannot overcome the truthfulness of...

