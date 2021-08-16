GAO Says DOD Storage Deal Terms Were Reasonable

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 8:17 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has denied a moving company's protest over the terms of a U.S. Transportation Command contract for storage of household goods, saying the agency had shown its allegedly restrictive terms were reasonable. Transcom's requirements, such as a large amount of climate-controlled storage space, did not unduly restrict competition because the agency had shown they were necessary to meet its needs, the GAO said in a July 20 decision released Friday that denied American International Movers Inc.'s bid protest. "We conclude that the agency has established that its requirements for storage capacity, temperature control, and humidity range are...

