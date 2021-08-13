Cruise Co., Puerto Rico Ports Set Trial Date Over Crash

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 9:21 PM EDT) -- A federal judge has approved Norwegian Cruise Line and the Puerto Rico Ports Authority's joint motion setting a two-week jury trial in February 2023 over a ship crash that caused $9 million in damage to a pier. U.S. District Judge Raul M. Arias-Marxuach signed the trial date order Friday after the Ports Authority filed a Thursday notice of compliance saying it and NCL (Bahamas) Ltd. anticipate a two-week trial in the first quarter of 2023. Judge Arias-Marxuach on July 28 held a conference where he approved a schedule for discovery after attorneys for the Ports Authority and Norwegian said they have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS