A-Rod Avoids Punitive Damages In Ex-In-Law's RICO Suit

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 5:49 PM EDT) -- A former brother-in-law and real estate partner of Alex Rodriguez cannot seek punitive damages in a racketeering suit targeting the former slugger for allegedly violating a partnership agreement pertaining to control of various properties, a Florida judge ruled Friday, saying the idea would "wreak havoc" on the business world. Constantine Scurtis claims in the $50 million lawsuit stretching back to 2014 that Rodriguez cut him out of their burgeoning real estate empire after the former Yankees slugger divorced Scurtis' sister Cynthia in 2008, allegedly transferring operating control of properties they co-owned to a company controlled by Rodriguez. Trial in the case is set...

