Insurers Urge 11th Circ. To Toss Eatery's Virus Coverage Suit

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 2:37 PM EDT) -- Insurers for a Miami restaurant want the Eleventh Circuit to put an end to its proposed class action seeking coverage for COVID-19-related business disruptions, saying there wasn't a "direct physical loss of or damage to property" that would trigger the restaurant's policies. Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's of London, Indian Harbor Insurance Co. and HDI Global Specialty SE, which insure Town Kitchen & Bar in South Miami, told the appeals court in a brief filed Friday that Florida's limitations on on-premises dining at restaurants didn't shutter the business or damage the building. Instead, the insurers said, the orders from the state deemed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS