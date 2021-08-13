Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Backs Certifying Narrower Class In Toyota HVAC Suit

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 10:15 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal magistrate has recommended that consumers accusing Toyota and a regional distributor of concealing allegedly defective HVAC [heating, ventilation and air conditioning] systems in certain Camry models be allowed to proceed on a class action basis if they limit their class definition to those who purchased their cars from authorized Toyota dealerships.

The revision proposed by Miami-based U.S. Magistrate Judge Lauren F. Louis in her report and recommendation Thursday led the judge to recommend appointment of named plaintiffs Javier Cardenas and Rodney Baker as class representatives but not named plaintiff Michelle Monge, who purchased her Camry from an unauthorized...

