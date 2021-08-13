Google Infringed Sonos' Wireless Audio Patents, ITC Says

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 9:27 PM EDT) -- A U.S. International Trade Commission judge on Friday sided with Sonos in an intellectual property dispute with Google over wireless audio technology, finding that Google had indeed infringed five of Sonos' patents with its importation of certain audio players and controllers. Chief Administrative Law Judge Charles E. Bullock issued an initial determination in the ITC's investigation, finding that Sonos Inc.'s patents are valid and that Google LLC has violated section 337 of the Tariff Act, which prohibits unfair trade or unfair competition in importation. Judge Bullock didn't otherwise elaborate on his decision in Friday's brief notice. The ITC launched its probe...

