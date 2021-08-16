Ex-Engine Co. CEO Seeks Fees For DOJ Case Defense

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 2:12 PM EDT) -- Former Power Solutions International CEO Gary Winemaster has filed a lawsuit in Delaware Chancery Court seeking to have the company or an insurer pay more than $7 million in legal fees he has incurred defending himself from federal criminal charges. In a suit filed Friday, Winemaster claims the Illinois-based engine manufacturer "abruptly changed course on the eve" of his federal criminal trial and stopped advancing him fees. Winemaster, who is facing federal securities fraud, wire fraud and other charges, testified in June during a weekslong bench trial in Illinois federal court. "PSI's actions have violated the company's plain obligations — obligations...

