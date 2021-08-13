Ghislaine Maxwell Fails To Get New Charges Dropped

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 10:55 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Friday refused to throw out a superseding indictment against Ghislaine Maxwell, rejecting her argument that a Pennsylvania state court's decision freeing Bill Cosby means she should be cleared from the sex trafficking charges against her. U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan denied a series of motions from the longtime Jeffrey Epstein associate, who had asked the court to throw out a second superseding indictment that added sex trafficking and sex trafficking conspiracy charges. The Cosby decision is in state court — not federal, Judge Nathan said. And, in any event, that opinion "did not purport...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS