Marilyn Manson Accuser Says Abuse Claims Not Time-Barred

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 1:51 PM EDT) -- English actress Esme Bianco is asking a California federal court not to throw out her allegations that rock star Marilyn Manson physically and sexually abused her, saying his bid to have the claims tossed as time-barred misreads state law. In a response brief filed Friday, Bianco slammed the July motion by Manson, whose birth name is Brian Warner, to dismiss her allegations, saying her claims can go forward under a new statute of limitations law created in 2019, not the previous two-year statute of limitations in place during the time she said the abuse happened. Bianco said the new statute of...

