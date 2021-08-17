IP Firm Seeks To Trim Malpractice Suit Over Patent Apps

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 4:09 PM EDT) -- A Boston intellectual property law firm has asked a judge to throw out conspiracy claims in a lawsuit that alleges the firm betrayed one client for another by filing multiple patent applications covering hands-free headsets. Hamilton Brook Smith & Reynolds PC shot back against claims in a legal malpractice suit filed by the Colorado-based BlueRadios Inc. in Massachusetts federal court back in March, looking to throw out fraud, aiding and abetting, and conspiracy claims that Blue Radios had lodged against the firm and its lawyers. The suit had taken issue with patent work the firm did for Kopin Corp., a former...

