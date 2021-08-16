REC Marine Can't Escape Maritime Injury Suit, 5th Circ. Says

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 6:34 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit won't let REC Marine Logistics LLC escape a suit alleging it contributed to an Offshore Marine Contractors Inc. worker's 2018 neck injury, saying there's a dispute over whether a 2015 collision involving that same worker led to her need for treatment after the 2018 injury. In a published opinion filed Friday, a three-judge panel reversed a summary judgment that cleared REC from contribution claims by Offshore Marine in Sonia Poincon's suit against Offshore Marine, which had employed her during both incidents. Poincon had been a worker on an Offshore Marine vessel in 2015 when an REC ship collided...

